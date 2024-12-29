Lauren Betts returns and Cori Close earns win No. 300 as UCLA blows out Nebraska

Nebraska’s Petra Bozan, center, vies for a rebound against UCLA’s Lauren Betts, left, and Kiki Rice during the first half of the Bruins’ 91-54 win Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

Lauren Betts took the pass in the post midway through the third quarter, firmly grabbing the ball with both hands. She swung her arms one way, then another, until she found the positioning she wanted.

It was then that UCLA’s center rose for another layup against an overmatched defender.

An unbeaten team got better Sunday afternoon with its top interior presence back in the lineup.

In her return from a leg injury that had sidelined her for two games, Betts and teammate Kiki Rice powered top-ranked UCLA to a 91-54 victory over Nebraska in the Bruins’ Big Ten Conference home opener.

Flashing her usual dominant form, Betts finished with a game-high 21 points on eight-for-15 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Rice was practically flawless on the way to 18 points while making all eight shots and logging six rebounds, four steals and two assists, her only blemish coming on three turnovers.

There was more to celebrate than another runaway victory given that it gave Cori Close, already the winningest coach in UCLA women’s basketball history, win No. 300 with the team.

Forward Timea Gardiner added 15 points off the bench for the Bruins, who shot 55.9% and made 21 of 28 free throws, offsetting their struggles from long range. UCLA held leads as large as 38 points despite committing 26 turnovers and making only four of 17 three-pointers (23.5%).

The Bruins (13-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) pulled away by shutting down a high-scoring Nebraska offense that entered the game averaging 79.1 points. Against an active UCLA defense that routinely poked away passes for steals and proved bothersome with its superior size, the Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1) shot only 33.3% and committed 19 turnovers.

No one was more flustered than Nebraska center Alexis Markowski, whose three points were far below the team-leading 15 points she averaged entering the game. Plagued by foul trouble, Markowski made one of eight shots and committed two turnovers.

After rolling over its first dozen opponents by an average of 32.1 points, UCLA found itself in an unusual spot midway through the second quarter.

Guard Britt Prince’s three-pointer capped a 7-0 run for Nebraska, pushing the Cornhuskers into a 24-23 lead after the Bruins had missed eight straight shots.

Nebraska’s advantage was all the more surprising given that Markowski spent most of the first half in foul trouble and did not score until making a layup with 4:59 left in the second quarter. But on the Cornhuskers’ next possession, Markowski committed an offensive foul and had to come out for the rest of the first half because it was her third foul.

Sparked by a flurry of steals and some strong moves in the post from Betts, UCLA rolled off the next 12 points on the way to taking a 37-30 halftime advantage.

With their star center back in the fold, the Bruins felt more like themselves.