No. 4 USC rallies after poor start before losing at Iowa

USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) is fouled by Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) while driving to the basket during the first half Sunday.

Lucy Olsen scored 28 points and Addison O’Grady had 13 as Iowa topped No. 4 USC 76-69 on Sunday, snapping the Trojans’ 15-game winning streak.

JuJu Watkins led USC (19-2, 9-1) with 27 points. Kiki Iriafen had 13 points, and Kennedy Smith had 11.

The win came on a day when Iowa retired Caitlin Clark’s jersey No. 22 in a postgame ceremony, and the Hawkeyes delivered a win to add to the honor.

Advertisement

Iowa (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) opened the game with an 18-1 run, fought off a 17-1 response by the Trojans in the second quarter, then matched USC the rest of the way, outscoring the Trojans 25-19 in the fourth quarter.

USC missed 20 of its first 22 shots. Watkins had the Trojans’ lone field goal in the first quarter.

The Trojans’ biggest lead was 47-41 in the third quarter, and they were up 50-45 with 2:09 left in the period before the Hawkeyes scored six consecutive points, capped by Olsen’s jumper before the buzzer.

Advertisement

Olsen and O’Grady took control of the game in the second half. They had 23 of Iowa’s 25 fourth-quarter points to secure the win.

Sydney Affolter had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke added 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

USC had gotten to within 63-60 with five minutes to play, but O’Grady and Olsen answered with three consecutive field goals to put the Hawkeyes in command. Olsen later converted on a three-point play — O’Grady had the assist on her layup — and Iowa had a 72-62 lead.

Advertisement

Up next

USC: At Wisconsin on Wednesday. Iowa: At Minnesota on Thursday.