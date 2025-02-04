USC men lose on shot in final seconds at Northwestern, spoiling last-minute comeback

Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli drives to the basket past USC forward Saint Thomas in the second half.

Nick Martinelli scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and his basket with 2.6 seconds left helped Northwestern hold off USC 77-75 on Tuesday night.

Martinelli split a double team near the baseline and softly laid it in to give Northwestern (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) the lead in the closing seconds. Out of a timeout, USC put the ball in the hands of Clark Slajchert, who took a few dribbles before a Wildcats defender knocked it out of bounds and time expired.

Slajchert converted a four-point play on a straight-away three-pointer and a free throw with 29 seconds left to tie it at 75-all. With 1:54 left and USC trailing 72-67, Slajchert also drew a foul on Blake Smith from beyond the arc and made one of three from the line.

Northwestern led 33-31 and stretched the margin to 59-44 over the first 10 minutes of the second half before USC fought its way back but never took the lead.

Martinelli recorded a career-high 10 offensive rebounds and reserve Justin Mullins scored 14 points for Northwestern.

Slajchert scored 24 points, shooting nine for 11, Wesley Yates III scored 15 points and Chibuzo Agbo had 14 for USC (13-9, 5-6).

USC plays at No. 7 Purdue on Friday. Northwestern plays at Washington on Saturday.