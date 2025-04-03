Advertisement
USC falls to Villanova in College Basketball Crown quarterfinals

USC’s Saint Thomas, right, tries to drive past Villanova’s Jhamir Brickus during the first half of the Trojans’ 60-59 loss in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals Thursday in Las Vegas.
(Ian Maule / Getty Images)
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Eric Dixon led Villanova with 28 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 18 seconds remaining as the Wildcats defeated USC 60-59 on Thursday night in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.

Villanova plays Central Florida in the semifinals on Saturday.

Dixon shot 10 of 24 from the field, including five for 11 from three-point range, and went three for seven from the line for the Wildcats (21-14). Wooga Poplar scored 16 points while going five of 16 from the floor, including two for seven from three-point range, and four for four from the line and added seven rebounds. Jhamir Brickus finished four of seven from the field to finish with 10 points.

Saint Thomas finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans (17-18). Rashaun Agee added 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals for USC. Desmond Claude also had 10 points.

Poplar scored 14 points in the first half and Villanova went into halftime trailing 31-27. Dixon scored 24 points in the second half.

