Rashaun Agee’s 29 points can’t save poor-shooting USC from fifth consecutive loss

USC coach Eric Musselman watches from the sideline during a game against Maryland on Feb. 20.

Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 20 points, Jackson Shelstad added 19 and Oregon defeated USC 82-61 on Saturday for the Ducks’ fifth straight victory.

Barthelemy shot eight of 10 with four three-pointers and Shelstad was eight of 15 with a trio of threes for the Ducks (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten), who shot 48% and outscored the Trojans 19-7 off 16 turnovers. Nate Bittle added 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Rashaun Agee, making his fourth start of the season and first in six games, scored 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting along with collecting 14 rebounds for the Trojans. Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points and Wesley Yates III 12 for USC (14-15, 6-12), which shot 34% and lost its fifth straight.

The Ducks led by five at halftime were only up seven with seven minutes to go when they went on a 16-0 run over 3½ minutes that ended with two Barthelemy three-pointers and another from Shelstad for a 76-53 lead.

A late 6-0 run led to a 39-34 lead in the first half for Oregon, which shot 53% and outscored the Trojans 10-3 off 10 turnovers, making up for a one-for-seven showing at the three-point arc. Agee had 15 points at the break.

Oregon won at USC 68-60 on Dec. 4.

USC finishes the regular season at home Wednesday against Washington and then plays at UCLA next Saturday.

Oregon is home against Indiana on Tuesday then plays at Washington on Jan. 9.