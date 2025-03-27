Rob Ryan’s enthusiasm is winning over the USC defense

Even at 62 years old, Rob Ryan, USC’s new linebackers coach, isn’t one to observe drills from the sidelines.

In the mix with his linebacker corps Thursday during spring practice, he guided even USC’s most senior defender, Eric Gentry, on proper technique — hitting the blocking shield and tackling dummy himself with the agility of a man half his size and age.

“His attitude is contagious,” cornerback Prophet Brown said. “He’s always a positive guy. He’s always out there with a big smile, he’s loud, stuff like that gets you to want to play harder for coaches like that.”

Ryan is a character. Coming from a family of coaching personalities — his father, Buddy Ryan, and twin brother, Rex Ryan — the gene has certainly been passed down.

“I love him, he’s a fireball,” Brown added. “That’s how you got to be at linebacker — you got to have some fiery linebackers. I think he embodies that personality well.”

Desman Stephens II, a sophomore linebacker, remembers Ryan’s down-to-earth demeanor at their first meeting and the authenticity the coach exuded.

“However y’all see him in those videos, that’s exactly how he is,” Stephens said. “He’s the same person, no matter if he’s with the president or whoever. It doesn’t really matter to him. He’s going to be authentic no matter what.”

But beyond his larger-than-life personality, Ryan brings a wealth of coaching experience. As a member of a Super Bowl-winning lineage — Buddy with two rings, Rex with one and Rob with two himself — he’s picked up plenty of wisdom and is eager to share it.

At Thursday’s practice, Ryan could be overheard emphasizing the importance of angles in the game. When a player hits the proper trajectory, he makes sure they know it, reminding them that 45 degrees is the “angle of football.”

Ryan was brought in this January as a veteran presence on defensive coordinator D’Anthony Lynn’s staff, taking over a linebacker room short on experience and looking to improve after a season in which USC ranked 77th in total defense.

“If I try to explain all the stories he’s already told me in this little stint, we’d be here all day, to be honest,” Stephens added. “He drops a lot of knowledge every day, and he’s just great to be around.”

While defensive end Braylan Shelby hasn’t had many interactions with Ryan, he’s already noticed the coach’s impact on the linebackers. And even though they don’t cross paths often, Shelby is all in on Ryan, saying, “He’s there for me. I’m there for him.”

Bolstering USC’s defensive front

This last offseason, USC made key moves to strengthen its defensive line, adding significant size to an area that struggled last season.

The additions of 6-foot-5, 290-pound freshman Jakeem Stewart, 6-foot-4, 331-pound transfer Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky, and the largest of them all, 6-foot-5, 349-pound Jamaal “Big Jah” Jarrett from Georgia, have created a formidable defensive front that should provide a much-needed boost.

Coach Lincoln Riley already feels that he has assembled a physically advanced group at the position. And with several having to acclimate quickly, Riley emphasizes they will be critical for success.

“Coming in midterm, and all of a sudden you’re jumping into this type of training, getting ready to play on the line of scrimmage at this level, at a school like this — it’s going to show pretty quickly if you’re not ready,” Riley said.

From what he’s seen so far, Riley believes the young defensive linemen have stood out with their strength and power. Saturday will mark the first fully padded day, a true test for every football team.

“It’s been fun to watch them run around,” Riley said. “Saturday, I think I’ll probably tell you a little bit more after that. But physically, all those guys are exactly what we thought they were, if not maybe a little bit ahead of that.”

Riley provided an update on newly acquired Silver, saying it is still to be determined when Silver, who required “a little cleanup on his knee” upon arriving at USC, will be fully cleared — but progressing with the hope that his recovery will continue.

Additionally, defensive lineman Gus Cordova is one of several players working hard to get up to speed and is not with the team just yet. The focus is on “closing the gap” and getting Cordova, along with others, ready to compete by June.