Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Funeral service held for LAPD Officer Valentin Martinez

LAPD officers attend the funeral for Officer Valentin Martinez at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Al Seib Staff photographer
Aug. 6, 2020
3:56 PM
Share

Los Angeles Police Department officers, family and friends attended the funeral of Officer Valentin Martinez, the agency’s first sworn employee to die of complications from COVID-19. A social-distanced memory service was held Thursday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills’ Hall of Liberty. Martinez, 45, was a 13-year veteran of the LAPD and is presumed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty. He he died on July 24, leaving behind his mother, Maria Martinez, his siblings and his domestic partner, Megan Flynn, who is pregnant with their twins. A Val Martinez Memorial Fund has been established for the family.

LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD officer Valentin Martinez’s flag covered coffin is carried into Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
A photo Valentin Martinez framed by fellow LAPD officers.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
A bagpiper leads the casket into the service.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA
An officer wipes a tear during the funeral service for Valentin Martinez.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The American flag is folded during funeral service for Officer Valentin Martinez.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Family and friends hug during funeral for officer Valentin Martinez.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Michel R Moore carries the United States flag to present to Megan Flynn, domestic partner who is pregnant with twins of LAPD Officer Valentin Martinez, the agency’s first sworn employee to die of complications from the COVID-19.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chief Moore presents the United States flag to Megan Flynn, partner of LAPD Officer Valentin Martinez.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti presents the Los Angeles City flag o Maria Martinez, mother of LAPD Officer Valentin Martinez.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA
The coffin is carried out after the funeral for officer Valentin Martinez at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

California
Al Seib Staff photographer

More From the Los Angeles Times