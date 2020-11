The sounds of celebration rose up from the streets of Silver Lake, Hollywood, Glendale.

Angelenos rejoiced at the news Saturday that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win the presidency . In a history-making turn , Vice President-elect Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to win the office.

A L.A. protest turned into a celebration as news broke of Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People in downtown L.A. Saturday morning celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidential election over Donald Trump. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Marlo Jaye, left, and Sade Elhawary celebrate Joe Biden’s win at Los Angeles City Hall. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Mark Richardson joins a rally that began as a protest against President Trump and turned into a celebration when the news broke that Joe Biden had won the election. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Adam Lane, left, and Devon Provo celebrate Joe Biden’s win at Pershing Square in Los Angeles (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Canei Womack celebrates Joe Biden’s win in Pershing Square on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD officers watch as crowds celebrate outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A protest turned into celebration in L.A. as news broke of Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People celebrate Joe Biden’s win near Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Cars show their support for Joe Biden at a rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Baya Khemakhem, 11, celebrates Joe Biden’s win near L.A. City Hall on Saturday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Sham Taha, 35, holds up son Asset Taha, age 3, on his shoulders as they participate in the celebration outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)