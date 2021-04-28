Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

President Biden marks momentous 100 days with first ever socially distanced address to Congress

President Biden smiles as two women stand behind him.
President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris, left and and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud in the U.S. Capitol on April 28, 2021.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Robert St. John, Senior Photo Editor | Photography by Times Wire Services
WASHINGTON —

President Biden, who has already signed one of the costliest measures in U.S. history to help the country rebound from the coronavirus crisis, is pushing for even more aggressive, long-term actions to reshape American life in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The nationally televised, prime-time speech represents a coda to Biden’s initial 100 days in office, during which he focused on expanding vaccine distribution to slow the infection and death toll from COVID-19, and a pivot toward an increasingly ambitious agenda that, if successful, would make his presidency among the most transformative in generations.

President Biden, in a face mask, bumps arms with another man.
President Biden arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol.
(Melina Mara / Pool Photo)
Two women bump elbows.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before President Biden’s address.
(Jim Watson / Pool Photo)

A line of people walk across a hall.
Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Senate walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol.
(Greg Nash / Pool Photo )
President Biden faces two women on a dais.
President Biden turns to applaud Vice President Kamala Harris as he speaks to a joint session of Congress.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
People stand up in a lightly occupied chamber.
Socially distanced lawmakers stand as President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress.
(Caroline Brehman / Pool Photo)
President Biden speaks as Nancy Pelosi sits behind him.
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress.
(Chip Somodevilla / Pool Photo)
A man raises his arms.
Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) before Biden’s address.
(Pool Photo)
A woman raises her right hand as a man nearby applauds.
First Lady Jill Biden waves next to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they wait for the arrival of President Biden to address a joint session of Congress.
(Jim Watson / Pool Photo)

Two masked women take a selfie.
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), right, takes a photo with Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) before Biden’s speech.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
People with face masks on stand around.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) talks with freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as they wait for the start of President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress.
(Jonathan Ernst / Pool Photo)
Two women hug.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), left, hugs Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) before the address.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Two men bump fists and a woman reaches out her fist toward them.
President Joe bumps fists with members of Congress as he arrives for the address.
(Jim Watson /Pool Photo)

Times Photography Staff

