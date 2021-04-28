President Biden marks momentous 100 days with first ever socially distanced address to Congress

President Biden, who has already signed one of the costliest measures in U.S. history to help the country rebound from the coronavirus crisis, is pushing for even more aggressive, long-term actions to reshape American life in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The nationally televised, prime-time speech represents a coda to Biden’s initial 100 days in office, during which he focused on expanding vaccine distribution to slow the infection and death toll from COVID-19, and a pivot toward an increasingly ambitious agenda that, if successful, would make his presidency among the most transformative in generations.

President Biden arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol. (Melina Mara / Pool Photo)

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before President Biden’s address. (Jim Watson / Pool Photo)

Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Senate walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol. (Greg Nash / Pool Photo )

President Biden turns to applaud Vice President Kamala Harris as he speaks to a joint session of Congress. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Socially distanced lawmakers stand as President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress. (Caroline Brehman / Pool Photo)

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla / Pool Photo)

Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) before Biden’s address. (Pool Photo)

First Lady Jill Biden waves next to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they wait for the arrival of President Biden to address a joint session of Congress. (Jim Watson / Pool Photo)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), right, takes a photo with Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) before Biden’s speech. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) talks with freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as they wait for the start of President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress. (Jonathan Ernst / Pool Photo)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), left, hugs Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) before the address. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)