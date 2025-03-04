Decorum hits new lows during Trump’s address to Congress in a sign of the nation’s polarization

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) protests as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. “You don’t have a mandate!” he shouted in response to Trump’s claim that he had.

Presidential addresses to the nation, whether joint sessions of Congress or State of the Union speeches, were historically an opportunity to promote national unity while also highlighting policy differences.

That ship has long sailed, but President Trump’s address in the Capitol on Tuesday night — and the response from lawmakers of both parties — was remarkable and fiery from the moment it began, and the most contentious in recent memory.

As Trump entered the chamber, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) ripped a sign that read “This is not normal” out of the hands of Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) as he walked by her.

Advertisement

As soon as Trump took the dais, Democratic lawmakers raised small black signs saying “Save Medicaid,” “Musk steals” and “Protect veterans.” After Trump described his Nov. 5 victory as an unprecedented mandate, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) stood and shouted, “You don’t have a mandate!” as he pointed his cane at the president.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) warned that he would instruct the sergeant at arms to restore order if senators and representatives did not observe decorum. When Green continued to stand and speak, Johnson said, “Remove this gentleman from the chamber.” Green was led out as Republican lawmakers chanted, “USA! USA!”

The protests from Democrats continued throughout the speech, as they laughed at the president’s talking points and loudly grumbled. Others stood up to showcase T-shirts that said “Resist.” Several left the room, turning their backs on the president to walk up the aisle as he was still speaking.

Advertisement

Just before the president finished his speech, Democrats chanted, “January 6th,” a reminder of the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

It’s not unusual for presidents to tout their accomplishments during such addresses — something Trump did repeatedly — and rarely mention their predecessors. But in unusually harsh language in the House chamber, Trump attacked former President Biden again and again, referring to him as “the worst president in American history.”

Trump also noted how he won the popular vote, along with the electoral college, and mentioned the name of the candidate he defeated, former Vice President Kamala Harris. Again, this was unusual for an address before the House and Senate.

Historically, addresses in these revered settings sought to strike a tone of unity and cohesiveness among Americans, epitomized by President Reagan’s remarks in such locales.

Advertisement

But those occurred in different times, before the existence of social media and the multitude of media outlets that allow viewers to choose broadcasters and writers whose views align with their own.

One of the first notable outbursts occurred in 2009, when Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) shouted, “You Lie!” at President Obama during an address focused on the Affordable Care Act to both chambers of Congress. At the time, the outburst was a shocking break from tradition. Soon after, his colleagues in the House rebuked him in a vote that was largely along party lines.

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, right, scream, “Build the wall!” as President Biden delivers his State of the Union address in 2022. Between them is Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). (Evelyn Hockstein / Associated Press)

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) also frequently interrupted former President Biden during his State of the Union addresses.

But the change in behavior is not limited to one side of the partisan aisle.

After Trump finished his State of the Union address in 2020, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) purposefully ripped her copy of his speech.

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) tears her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address after he delivered it in February 2020. (Associated Press)

Advertisement

Mehta reported from Los Angeles and Pinho from Washington. Times staff writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.