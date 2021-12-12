Photos: Devastating tornadoes tear through the Midwest and Southeast

Share
At least 90 people were feared dead — most of them in Kentucky — after a series of tornadoes tore through the Midwest and Southeast, according to state and local officials.
At a news briefing Saturday, President Biden said he had approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky, “and I stand ready to do the same for the governors of the other states.”
