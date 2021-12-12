Photos: Devastating tornadoes tear through the Midwest and Southeast

At least 90 people were feared dead — most of them in Kentucky — after a series of tornadoes tore through the Midwest and Southeast, according to state and local officials.

At a news briefing Saturday, President Biden said he had approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky, “and I stand ready to do the same for the governors of the other states.”

Bogdan Gaicki surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images)

Timothy McDill and his tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

The damage in Bowling Green, Ky. (Gunnar Word / AFP-Getty Images)

A car rests on the rubble of a destroyed house in Dawson Springs, Ky. (Michael Clubb / Associated Press)

A dog is rescued from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. The rescuers are Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center, and Niki Thompson. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Destruction in Mayfield, Ky. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images)

Tamara Yekinni hugs a friend outside a shelter in Wingo, Ky., after residents were displaced by the tornado. (Robert Bumsted / Associated Press)

Extensive damage in Mayfield, Ky. (Tayfun Coskun / Getty Images)

Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law’s apartment through a collapsed wall in Mayfield, Ky. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Dena Ausdorn in the ruins of her home in Dawson Springs, Ky. (Michael Clubb / Associated Press)

A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as emergency workers comb through the rubble. (John Amis / AFP-Getty Images)

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Emergency workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. (Timothy D. Easley / Associated Press)

The sun sets over tornado damage in Dresden, Tenn. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

A destroyed factory in Mayfield, Ky. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)