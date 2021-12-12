World & Nation

Photos: Devastating tornadoes tear through the Midwest and Southeast

Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., after a tornado
Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday after a tornado struck.
(Ryan C. Hermens / Associated Press)
By TIMES WIRE PHOTOS
At least 90 people were feared dead — most of them in Kentucky — after a series of tornadoes tore through the Midwest and Southeast, according to state and local officials.

At a news briefing Saturday, President Biden said he had approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky, “and I stand ready to do the same for the governors of the other states.”

Bogdan Gaicki surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
(Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images)
A man walks near his tornado-damaged home
Timothy McDill and his tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
Bowling Green, Ky., residents look at tornado damage.
The damage in Bowling Green, Ky.
(Gunnar Word / AFP-Getty Images)
A car sits on the rubble of a destroyed house after a tornado.
A car rests on the rubble of a destroyed house in Dawson Springs, Ky.
(Michael Clubb / Associated Press)
People rescue a dog from a pile of rubble
A dog is rescued from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. The rescuers are Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center, and Niki Thompson.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
This aerial image shows tornado damage.
Destruction in Mayfield, Ky.
(Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images)
Tamara Yekinni hugs a friend outside a shelter in Wingo, Ky.
Tamara Yekinni hugs a friend outside a shelter in Wingo, Ky., after residents were displaced by the tornado.
(Robert Bumsted / Associated Press)
An aerial view of the damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Extensive damage in Mayfield, Ky.
(Tayfun Coskun / Getty Images)
A man exits apartment through a collapsed wall.
Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law’s apartment through a collapsed wall in Mayfield, Ky.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
A woman stands in the ruins of her home
Dena Ausdorn in the ruins of her home in Dawson Springs, Ky.
(Michael Clubb / Associated Press)
A woman near the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory
A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as emergency workers comb through the rubble.
(John Amis / AFP-Getty Images)
Interior view of tornado damage to a church.
Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky.
(Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)
Emergency workers dig through the rubble of a factory.
Emergency workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.
(Timothy D. Easley / Associated Press)
The sun sets over tornado damage in Dresden, Tenn.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
An aerial view of a collapsed factory.
A destroyed factory in Mayfield, Ky.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
First responders check for survivors trapped in homes.
The search for survivors in Bowling Green, Ky.
(Grace Ramey / Associated Press)

World & Nation
Times Photography Staff

