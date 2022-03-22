California

Photos: L.A. mayoral candidates face questions on homelessness, safety and COVID-19

Los Angeles mayoral debate.
From left Joe Buscaino, city councilman, Kevin de Leon, city councilman, Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, businessman and Mike Feuer, city attorney participate in the mayoral debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Myung J. Chun
Genaro Molina
Share

The first attack against mayoral candidate Rick Caruso came less than 10 minutes into Tuesday night’s l debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium.

City Councilman Joe Buscaino, before discussing his housing plans, quipped that he was glad Caruso “finally” was on the debate stage.

“I think I was attacked,” Caruso told the audience, looking amused. “It felt like an attack.”

Nearly all of the big-name candidates for Los Angeles mayor took aim at Caruso, attacking the real estate developer over his police spending plan, his support for Dist. Atty. George Gascón and his personal yacht in the first televised forum to feature all five onstage.

Advertisement

Rep. Karen Bass smiles at a point made by businessman Rick Caruso during a mayoral debate at Bovard Auditorium
Rep. Karen Bass smiles at a point made by businessman Rick Caruso during a mayoral debate at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, left, and Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon greet each other
Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, left, and Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon greet each other at the start of a mayoral debate at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Karen Bass, left, is greeted by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer as businessman Rick Caruso waits.
Rep. Karen Bass, left, is greeted by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer as businessman Rick Caruso waits for the mayoral debate to begin at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Kevin de Leon, city councilman, speaks about his plans to fight homelessness during the mayoral debates
Kevin de Leon, city councilman, speaks about his plans to fight homelessness during the mayoral debates at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Businessman Rick Caruso, second from right, makes a rebuttal during the mayoral debate
Businessman Rick Caruso, second from right, makes a rebuttal during the mayoral debate with candidates Joe Buscaino, left, Kevin de Leon, Karen Bass and Mike Feuer participate in the mayoral debates at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Joe Buscaino, city councilman, speaks about the homelessness issue during the candidates' debate at USC's Bovard Auditorium
Joe Buscaino, city councilman, speaks about the homelessness issue during the candidates’ debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Rep. Karen Bass speaks about the homelessness issue during the candidates' debate at USC's Bovard Auditorium
Rep. Karen Bass speaks about the homelessness issue during the candidates’ debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Mike Feuer, city attorney, speaks about the homeless crisis during the candidates' debate at USC's Bovard Auditorium
Mike Feuer, city attorney, speaks about the homeless crisis during the candidates’ debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California
Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times