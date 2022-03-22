Photos: L.A. mayoral candidates face questions on homelessness, safety and COVID-19

The first attack against mayoral candidate Rick Caruso came less than 10 minutes into Tuesday night’s l debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium.
City Councilman Joe Buscaino, before discussing his housing plans, quipped that he was glad Caruso “finally” was on the debate stage.
“I think I was attacked,” Caruso told the audience, looking amused. “It felt like an attack.”
Nearly all of the big-name candidates for Los Angeles mayor took aim at Caruso, attacking the real estate developer over his police spending plan, his support for Dist. Atty. George Gascón and his personal yacht in the first televised forum to feature all five onstage.
