Photos: L.A. mayoral candidates face questions on homelessness, safety and COVID-19

The first attack against mayoral candidate Rick Caruso came less than 10 minutes into Tuesday night’s l debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium.

City Councilman Joe Buscaino, before discussing his housing plans, quipped that he was glad Caruso “finally” was on the debate stage.

“I think I was attacked,” Caruso told the audience, looking amused. “It felt like an attack.”

Nearly all of the big-name candidates for Los Angeles mayor took aim at Caruso, attacking the real estate developer over his police spending plan, his support for Dist. Atty. George Gascón and his personal yacht in the first televised forum to feature all five onstage.

Advertisement

Rep. Karen Bass smiles at a point made by businessman Rick Caruso during a mayoral debate at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, left, and Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon greet each other at the start of a mayoral debate at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Karen Bass, left, is greeted by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer as businessman Rick Caruso waits for the mayoral debate to begin at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Kevin de Leon, city councilman, speaks about his plans to fight homelessness during the mayoral debates at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Businessman Rick Caruso, second from right, makes a rebuttal during the mayoral debate with candidates Joe Buscaino, left, Kevin de Leon, Karen Bass and Mike Feuer participate in the mayoral debates at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Joe Buscaino, city councilman, speaks about the homelessness issue during the candidates’ debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Rep. Karen Bass speaks about the homelessness issue during the candidates’ debate at USC’s Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)