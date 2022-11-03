shopDisney is Your Holiday Hub for Festive New Finds

If you’re looking for a unique gift that will put a smile on your loved one’s face this holiday season, shopDisney is the place to go. From home décor and toys, to apparel and more, it has everything that makes it the ideal place to start your holiday shopping.

A wide array of holiday-themed merchandise

There are thousands of items that you can get at discounted prices. Here are some of the hot picks:

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Christmas Cookie Jar with Lid - a must-have for any fan of the classic Disney characters. The ceramic jar features an allover print of Christmas cookies and the lid has a contrast handle. It’s part of the Vintage Christmas Collection.

Mickey Mouse Homestead Christmas Stocking - make the holidays extra special with this themed stocking. It’s made of a soft, cozy fabric and features a cheerful plaid-print trim with button detail. The hanging tassels and embroidered Mickey icon add a touch of magic, while the hanging loop makes it easy to display.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Figural Holiday Sketchbook Ornament - a fully sculpted figural ornament that features Mickey and Minnie. It has a snow-covered base and glitter details. The ornament is freestanding for a desk or tree display, and has a detachable satin ribbon for hanging.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Holiday Fashion T-Shirt for Kids - perfect for your little one’s holiday gathering. They will love the stylized screen art of their favorite characters, Spider-Man, Spin, Ghost-Spider, and Green Goblin. The shirt is made of jersey knit material for a comfortable and breathable fit. The puff ink accents also add a fun touch.

Donald and Daisy Duck Holiday Earrings by BaubleBar - add some holiday cheer to your look with these adorable earrings. These feature the iconic Disney characters dangling from gold-tone hoops, with colorful enamel details and sparkling glass stones. They’re perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your outfit and make a great gift for any Disney fan.

Disney Animators’ Collection Mini Doll Gift Set - The set includes 13 mini dolls of popular Disney characters, including Snow White, Cinderella, Tinker Bell, and Elsa. Each doll is dressed with all the details and is poseable. It comes with glitter accents, a stool, a brush, and gooseberry pie accessories. This item comes in a window display gift box with a carry handle and is the perfect gift for a Disney fan.

These and many other holiday-themed gifts are available, so check them out.

The Friends & Family Savings Event

The holiday shop is in full swing, and so is the Friends & Family Event, which offers a great time to stock up on Disney merchandise. Enjoy 20% off sitewide from November 3-6, 2022. Be sure to use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to receive your discount.

If you have missed out on this sale, don’t worry. You can expect to find many deals and discounts on their Holiday Shop .

Your one-stop shop for everyone this holiday

Not all holidays are celebrated the same, but at shopDisney, you can find the perfect gift for anyone on your list, regardless of their age! shopDisney is well known for selling toys and apparel tailored for children who love the Disney characters, but you can also find a wide array of items for the adults in your life who are fans of the franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. You can buy anything from festive home décor to character-themed apparel, the possibilities are endless.

Enough of the ordinary; it’s time to get holiday shopping done the Disney way! So what is going to be under your tree this year? Bring the magic of shopDisney into your home this holiday season.