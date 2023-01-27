Photos: Communities around the country react to the release of Tyre Nichols police video

Five Memphis Police officers were released from jail early Friday morning, after they were charged with second-degree murder Thursday in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7.

Nichols died in a hospital three days later.

The city of Memphis released nearly an hour of graphic video Friday evening showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, footage capturing the blow-by-blow of a traffic stop that spiraled into a savage display of force, once again leaving an American city reeling from police violence.

Viola Gray of Los Angeles wipes a tear while watching the video, depicting the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police, at the Leimert Park Community Building on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Community civic leaders react while watching the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at the Leimert Park Community Building in Los Angeles on Friday. From the left: Ernest Williams, Najee Ali, Laura King, daughter of Rodney King, Robert Sausedo and LAPD Deputy Chief Gerald Woodyard. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Mikki Chatles sings into a megaphone as demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Protesters march on Friday evening in Memphis, Tennessee. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

Rev. Andre E Johnson, of the Gifts of Life Ministries, preaches on Thursday night at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Nadine Seilers, of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, on Friday, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

A woman cries during a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Thursday. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

People attend a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, on Thursday. (Patrick Lantrip / Daily Memphian via Associated Press)

Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday. (Mark Weber / Daily Memphian via Associated Press)

Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols at a news conference in Memphis on Monday. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)