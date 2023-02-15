Legendary bombshell Raquel Welch, who became a global icon almost overnight following her small but memorable role in the 1966 fantasy film “One Million Years B.C.,” died Wednesday. She was 82.
During a career that spanned more than five decades, her roles ranged from a transgender woman in Michael Sarne’s 1970 adaptation of Gore Vidal’s satirical novel “Myra Breckinridge” to the gritty 1972 roller derby movie “Kansas City Bomber” to her Golden Globe-winning performance in the star-studded 1973 comedy “The Three Musketeers.”
Here’s a look at Raquel Welch’s life and career in photos.
