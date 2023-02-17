Is Kim Kardashian today’s Raquel Welch? A host on ‘The View’ says yes, audience disagrees
“The View” audience made one thing clear this week: Kim Kardashian is no Raquel Welch.
During Thursday‘s episode of the ABC show, Whoopi Goldberg opened a segment by honoring Welch, who died the day before at 82 after a brief illness.
“We were so heartbroken to hear about the passing of one of the world’s most enduring sex symbols, the fabulous Raquel Welch,” Goldberg said as photos of the actor flashed on a screen, including a shot from the 1966 film, “One Million Years B.C.” where she poses in her iconic fur bikini.
Raquel Welch was labeled a sex symbol. But she always knew she was much more than that
Actor Raquel Welch, who died Wednesday, spoke to The Times over the years about breaking out as a sex symbol and moving beyond that stereotype.
“You know, they don’t make any sex symbols like that,” co-host Joy Behar chimed in.
“I don’t know any present,” she said as co-host Sonny Hostin interjected.
“Well, Kim Kardashian is kind of a sex symbol.”
Raquel Welch, the 1960s legend who starred in ‘One Million Years B.C.’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage,’ has died, her family announced Wednesday. She was 82.
The crowd and other panelists immediately erupted into boos, jeers and yelling “No.”
“Kardashian? No, no,” Behar said amid the litany of boos.
Hostin acted surprised at the reaction, clutching her pearls with her jaw dropped toward the audience uproar.
At the beginning of “Fantastic Voyage,” star Stephen Boyd can be forgiven for being momentarily distracted by the comely technical assistant for “the top brain man in the country.”
Goldberg stammered, “That’s not even ... You can’t even put them in the same ... I’m not even ... Look, I’m moving on.”
Welch was well aware of her status as a sex symbol and cinematic eye candy earlier in her career.
Some of the roles she was cast in were “so painfully uncomfortable and in a way kind of humiliating,” Welch told The Times in 2010.
Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended from ‘The View’ for two weeks after erroneous Holocaust comments, says being on the show is ‘kind of marvelous.’
Yet she also used her status to move her career forward and further her ambitions to be taken seriously as an actor, landing parts in award-winning movies and comedic and dramatic roles.
“Being a sex symbol was a tremendous responsibility and a constant battle,” she told The Times in 1986. “It used to bother me at first, but I now know you can have that and be respected as well. You can have both.”
This week, with guest Jane Fonda, Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump Jr., “The View” showed once again why it makes for such compelling political TV.
Welch, born Jo Raquel Tejada, and her contributions remained on the mind of “The View” co-host Ana Navarro, who dropped some knowledge on the audience before quickly moving on to the next segment.
“I was really frustrated yesterday in every mention that I saw in the news about Raquel Welch, nobody mentioned that she was Latino,” she said to cheers from the audience. “She was a Latino trailblazing actress from Bolivia — her dad was Bolivian.”
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.