Advertisement
California

Photos: Another bus from Texas carrying migrants arrives in L.A.

People disembark a bus
A busload of migrants sent from Brownsville, Texas, arrives at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
Share
1

Arriving in downtown L.A. after a 30-hour bus journey, 30 migrants sent from Texas were met by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and aid group workers. They were then taken by local bus to St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church, where a makeshift center was set up to help passengers reunite with family and access social services.

A woman holds a child wearing a protective mask
A woman and child arrive with other passengers.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People gather outdoors after arriving at a church
Bus passengers arrive at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A man wearing a bicycle helmet exits a bus
Passengers exit the bus from Texas upon arriving in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People gather outside a bus with an open door
More passengers exit the bus upon arrival in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People exit a bus while others stand outside
Adults and children exit the bus from Texas.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

CaliforniaWorld & NationPoliticsImmigration and the Border
Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement