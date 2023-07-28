Advertisement
California

Port of Los Angeles hosts Oracle Sail Grand Prix

Australia in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Australia in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on July 23 in Los Angeles.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Spain has made history in Los Angeles, beating Season 3 champions Australia and Denmark to claim its first event win in the SailGP. SailGP is a sailing competition that features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans, where teams compete across a season of multiple races around the world. Ten catamarans took part in the Grand Prix in Los Angeles, its first stop of the season and also the first time being held in Los Angeles.
Spectators got a close-up view of the action from the grandstands set up on the San Pedro waterfront, with the start and finish line just yards away. Some viewed the race from their own boats along the edges of the race course.

Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles was held on Saturday
Ten teams took part in the races, held in the Outer Harbor with 50-foot hydrofoil boats reaching speeds of 60 mph.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Switzerland in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday
Switzerland in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on July 23.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Spectators watch from a sailboat in San Pedro Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix
Spectators watch the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix from a sailboat in San Pedro.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in
Specators watch the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix from the grandstands near Berth 46 at the Port of Los Angeles on July 23.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
The United States of America in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the P
The United States of America in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on July 23.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23,
Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on July 23.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
The Spanish team won the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday
Members of the Spanish team celebrate their win at the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on July 23. Spain has made history in Los Angeles, beating Season 3 champions Australia and Rockwool Denmark to claim its first event win.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement