Port of Los Angeles hosts Oracle Sail Grand Prix

Spain has made history in Los Angeles, beating Season 3 champions Australia and Denmark to claim its first event win in the SailGP. SailGP is a sailing competition that features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans, where teams compete across a season of multiple races around the world. Ten catamarans took part in the Grand Prix in Los Angeles, its first stop of the season and also the first time being held in Los Angeles. Spectators got a close-up view of the action from the grandstands set up on the San Pedro waterfront, with the start and finish line just yards away. Some viewed the race from their own boats along the edges of the race course.