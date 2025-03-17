Photos: SailGP has its spotlight on Los Angeles

Advertisement
Fans watch teams compete in the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday.
Fans watch teams compete in the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday.
By Christina HouseStaff Photographer 
Photography by 
Christina House

The SailGP 2025 season has competitors traverse conditions across five different continents over a year-long season, starting and ending in the United Arab Emirates.

The multi-nation championship series brings the world together to compete in a racing series that combines advanced technology and elite athletics.

Los Angeles is the first U.S. destination after holding the first two events in New Zealand and Sydney, respectively. Team USA had failed to race in Sydney after capsizing in the practice rounds, causing equipment failures that forced the team to withdraw from competition.

Race Day 1 challenged 12 teams fighting to put maximum points on the board. New Zealand ended race Day 1 atop the leaderboard as Canada and Australia round out the top three. Rockwool Denmark retired on Day 1 after a collision during the opening race.

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Christina House had an inside look at how Team USA is preparing to compete in Los Angeles, and documents their time in and out of the water.

The U.S. SailGP Team boat is prepped to compete in The Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix.
The U.S. SailGP Team prepares their boat to compete.
The U.S. SailGP Team prepares their boat to compete on Friday

The U.S. SailGP Team prepares their boat to compete on Friday.

The U.S. SailGP Team boat, at right, is lowered into the water beside The Spain SailGP Team boat.

The U.S. team boat, at right, is lowered into the water beside the Spain team boat to compete in a practice race on Friday.

Teams compete in a practice race on Friday.
The U.S. SailGP Team competes in a practice race on Friday.

The U.S. SailGP team competes in a practice race on Friday.

The U.S. SailGP Team competes in The Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix on Friday.
Eric Springer of Long Beach shows his support for the U.S. SailGP Team with a U.S. flag.

Eric Springer of Long Beach shows his support for the U.S. on Saturday.

The race is reflected off glasses

The race is reflected off the glasses of Chris Bartolommeo of San Diego as he watches the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix during Race Day 1.

Teams compete in race day 1 of The Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at The Port of Los Angeles on Saturday.

Teams compete in Race Day 1 on Saturday.

New Zealand SailGP Team competes.

The New Zealand SailGP team competes during Race Day 1 at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

