Photos: SailGP has its spotlight on Los Angeles

The SailGP 2025 season has competitors traverse conditions across five different continents over a year-long season, starting and ending in the United Arab Emirates.

The multi-nation championship series brings the world together to compete in a racing series that combines advanced technology and elite athletics.

Los Angeles is the first U.S. destination after holding the first two events in New Zealand and Sydney, respectively. Team USA had failed to race in Sydney after capsizing in the practice rounds, causing equipment failures that forced the team to withdraw from competition.

Race Day 1 challenged 12 teams fighting to put maximum points on the board. New Zealand ended race Day 1 atop the leaderboard as Canada and Australia round out the top three. Rockwool Denmark retired on Day 1 after a collision during the opening race.

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Christina House had an inside look at how Team USA is preparing to compete in Los Angeles, and documents their time in and out of the water.

The U.S. SailGP Team prepares their boat to compete on Friday.

The U.S. team boat, at right, is lowered into the water beside the Spain team boat to compete in a practice race on Friday.

The U.S. SailGP team competes in a practice race on Friday.

Eric Springer of Long Beach shows his support for the U.S. on Saturday.

The race is reflected off the glasses of Chris Bartolommeo of San Diego as he watches the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix during Race Day 1.

Teams compete in Race Day 1 on Saturday.

The New Zealand SailGP team competes during Race Day 1 at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday.