Cosette Wine Bar in Studio City Opens: Come Sip in Style

Insiders across Southern California know that Rolling Greens is the place to be when seeking out the best of design and style, for this home and garden destination is unlike any other. When looking for flowers and plants, furniture, home decor, containers, and pottery, Rolling Greens is there to help transform a house into a home. Their ever popular workshops teach participants to unleash the skills needed to make their interior and landscape dreams come true.

(Cosette interior)

And now, with the addition of Cosette Wine Bar, a hideaway to sip and nibble at is located just up the stairs within the expansive Studio City location, adding another reason for visitors from across the Southland to carve out even more time for a trip to the San Fernando Valley.

With locations in Beverly Grove, Culver City, Santa Monica and Studio City, every Rolling Greens is designed to make you want to linger. Cosette Wine Bar (and Bottleshop, too) is tucked up on the gorgeously decorated second floor of the Studio City shop located in The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge.

Cosette is the brainchild of Sasha Hagenlock, a former private chef and certified sommelier, who also happens to be the daughter of Laurie Resnick, the owner and co-founder of Rolling Greens. Together with Rolling Greens, Hagenlock has created this labor of love that is certain to draw those in the know to the welcoming tables and convivial bar at Cosette, where Hagenlock (as the sole owner and founder) has curated an old-world European experience on offer from Wednesday-Sunday.

Tapping into her hospitality experiences working in Napa Valley’s luxury resorts and earlier in Europe, Hagenlock has created a sumptuous experience in an extremely comfortable space, where patrons can sample Old-World European and cool climate California wines for a quick aperitif or paired with small plates designed to complement the wine program.

Foods on offer are sourced from local farmers, butchers and cheese mongers, focused on surprising culinary combinations – think Warm Crab Salad with Aioli and Leche de Tigre – as well as more traditional fare, perfect for sharing and lingering over as the hours pass.

“Cosette has been a concept we’ve been passionate about for years,” says Greg Salmeri, co-founder and owner of Rolling Greens, whose stated company mission is “to enhance the aesthetic and wellbeing of life.” Which is why Cosette is such an exciting progression for the whole company to embrace.

“This venture is not just a wine bar, it’s our first step into the culinary world. This undertaking is incredibly exciting for our business and for our family – which are one and the same.” He and Resnick have shared the vision for Rolling Greens for decades, which they began as a to-the-trade landscaping and design business decades ago and then kept expanding and changing, first into a unique vision of an avant-garde nursery, then expanded into a luxury consumer lifestyle brand combining home design for both inside and out, and now adding the wine bar and culinary offerings to the retail space’s eclectic mix.

The vision for Cosette has been Hagenlock’s life dream, with her love of the culinary arts springing from what she jokingly admits is “a complete obsession with watching food television when I was a little girl.” She added a love and fascination with wine to the mix later and now delightedly presents both to patrons, along with a bottleshop stocked with gems she’s discovered on her travels both in the United States and abroad.

With a love for hospitality honed in her earlier career, Cosette is Hagenlock’s first wholly owned enological and culinary venture. “My hope for Cosette is that every guest will find something great to enjoy with us, from wine nerds to those who just want a drink,” she explains.

“We are truly excited to welcome guests to our HIDEAWAY, with an experience that expands the traditions of Rolling Greens and adds the element of hospitality to exploring all we have to offer at our Studio City location.”