Rent my condo to the guy who broke my heart? Best decision I ever made

Halfway through our lunch, the maitre d’ arrived tableside to tell me there was a phone call. For me? Turned out it was Chuck, the cute guy. Using the information I’d shared — the town I lived in and my profession, actress — he’d tried to find a phone number for me but had come up empty. (This was a time before cellphones and the internet, kids; he was using something called the phone book. He’d also tried the Player’s Directory, in which actors listed their photos and agents. Due to finances, I’d skipped the fee to be listed that year. Oops.) So he called the restaurant, hoping I’d still be there.