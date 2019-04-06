I couldn’t figure out why it ended until I remembered the beginning

I’d met him while working in the writing center my second year of graduate school at Cal State Northridge. I was 44 and was going back to school after a divorce. He was 36, charming, handsome and an intellectual (he double majored in philosophy and English lit). His face was my kryptonite. There was an instant attraction, but he had a girlfriend. He told me all about it. Their relationship was stressful. She wanted to move in and have kids, and he wasn’t sure she was right for him. Then they broke up. He asked me out on a Friday. On the following Monday, he told me he had gotten back together with his girlfriend. She had convinced him he owed her another chance. He said he knew it wasn’t the right thing to do but that it was necessary.