How Flexible Working Policies Impact Diversity & Inclusion

In today’s dynamic work landscape, where being offered some kind of flexible working option is now the norm, many companies continue to grapple with the best way to implement flexible working to effectively balance their business goals with employee expectations.

As we delve into the differing needs between demographics, the very definition of flexible working continues to expand. Beyond standard, hybrid or fully remote working, flexitime, compressed or staggered hours, job sharing and part-time roles are all increasingly being considered by companies to become more attractive to a broader pool of professionals in a world where it’s becoming harder to find the right talent.

Balancing Inclusivity and Workplace Flexibility

Flexible working arrangements undoubtedly offer a multitude of benefits that support employees, but they become even more important when focusing on making workplaces more inclusive.

The right options reduce barriers for professionals that can otherwise prevent them from remaining in the workforce, such as people with childcare or caregiver responsibilities, or individuals who would be unable to commute to your location.

People with disabilities can also be overlooked when considering flexible working arrangements - according to the World Health Organization, 16% of the world’s population is disabled, and many face disadvantages and discrimination in all aspects of their life, including at work.

As well as removing these constraints, flexible working brings a multitude of extra benefits to all employees, such as improving work-life balance, overall wellbeing and increasing job satisfaction. Equally, businesses can save money through better employee retention rates and lower office overhead costs.

However, we can’t ignore the benefits of being together in the workplace. An office environment naturally makes communicating easier, leading to better collaboration for quicker problem-solving and decision making. Being in the office also makes it easier for teams to build stronger relationships and share knowledge, and creates a more structured environment that makes it easier to offer equal access to resources and facilities.

Overall, working in the office builds a sense of belonging and community, which can contribute to increased job satisfaction and productivity just as much as working remotely.

Adapting Flexible Working Across Industries

While the varied benefits of remote, hybrid and office-based working for diverse workforces are universal, the industry your business operates in may also impact your flexible working policies. Some jobs require a physical presence due to the nature of the work, such as manufacturing or healthcare. In contrast, roles in technology or finance may be more adaptable to remote work.

As a leading global talent partner, Phaidon International regularly carries out industry surveys to keep organizations informed of the latest hiring trends and compensation benchmarks. Recent surveys carried out by our life sciences brand EPM Scientific and supply chain brand DSJ Global exemplify the real-world differences between industries. Among our surveyed life sciences professionals in the U.S., 74% were offered flexible working hours and 79% had flexibility with remote working, with almost half (48%) working fully remotely. Ninety percent said that flexible working was important when considering a new career opportunity, and only 48% would consider a new role that required them to be in the office full-time.

In contrast, 69% of U.S. supply chain professionals had flexible working hours and 70% had remote working flexibility, with 28% working fully remotely. While 80% said that flexible working was important when considering a new career opportunity, 68% would consider a new fully officebased role.

Whichever flexible working option or combination you choose, it’s vital to get the balance right for your unique business and stick to your decisions, as moving the goalposts can lead to uncertainty for your employees.

Attract Diverse Talent with Inclusive Practices

In addition to the benefits you offer, no matter which industry you operate in, there are actions you can take to make your organization more attractive to diverse talent and ensure the wellbeing of your teams.

It all starts before you even advertise your vacancy. Be aware that the language you use in your job descriptions might deter certain applicants from even applying in the first place, for example by using gendered language or terms like “competitive,” “work hard, play hard” or “digital native.” Equally, adding in extra information on inclusive policies and benefits will help to attract a diverse range of candidates.

To mitigate bias further, blind resume screening or skills tests can help to evaluate candidates based solely on their skills, experience and qualifications, while structured interview questions and diverse interview panels reduce unconscious biases and help diverse candidates to better connect with your company. Working with a specialist talent partner is another powerful method to attract and retain diverse talent, as you can leverage the reach, experience and insights of dedicated experts.

According to an ED&I survey Phaidon International carried out across over 3,000 professionals and six different industries, only 38% of individuals strongly agreed that their current employer promoted a culture of inclusivity and respect for ED&I.

Having external experts can help you better understand the needs of professionals within different demographics to develop more inclusive hiring and retention strategies.

Build Diverse, Top-Performing Teams with Phaidon International

-Dylan Pany, Managing Director - Head of Los Angeles and West Coast Region at Phaidon International