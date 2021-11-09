Awards

The Envelope Podcast returns

The Envelope podcast
Share
By Mark Olsen
Yvonne Villarreal
Share

Listen to the new season's trailer:

Follow us wherever you get your podcasts:

Hey! It’s Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal. We’re entertainment reporters for the Los Angeles Times and co-hosts for The Envelope podcast.

We return on Nov. 30 with brand new episodes that pull back the curtain on this award season’s top contenders. Each week, we’re joined by A-list actors, directors and showrunners for intimate conversations about their personal lives and creative processes — and how it all fuels their art.

Advertisement

For our season premiere, Kirsten Dunst recounts transformative moments from her decades-long career and shares stories about starring in Jane Campion’s new film, “The Power of the Dog.” New episodes — featuring such stars as Halle Berry, Jennifer Coolidge and Adam McKay — will drop every Tuesday. You can follow us on your favorite podcast player or look right here on latimes.com, where our team will post full transcripts of the conversations.

The Envelope: The Podcast logo

Catch up on Season 1

Catch up on Season 1 of The Envelope, featuring interviews with Kate Winslet, Barry Jenkins and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Team

The Envelope podcast is hosted by Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal; produced by Heba Elorbany and Asal Ehsanipour; edited by Heba Elorbany and Shani O. Hilton; engineering and theme music by Mike Heflin; audience strategy by Samantha Melbourneweaver, Amy Wong, Gabby Fernandez and Christina Schoellkopf; marketing by Richard Hernandez, Tova Weinstock, Patricia Gardiner, Brandon Sides and Dylan Harris. Special thanks to Clint Schaff, Matt Brennan, Geoff Berkshire, Elena Howe, Glenn Whipp and Daniel Gaines.
AwardsPodcasts
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal covers television for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times