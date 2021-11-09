Listen to the new season's trailer:

Follow us wherever you get your podcasts:

Hey! It’s Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal . We’re entertainment reporters for the Los Angeles Times and co-hosts for The Envelope podcast.

We return on Nov. 30 with brand new episodes that pull back the curtain on this award season’s top contenders. Each week, we’re joined by A-list actors, directors and showrunners for intimate conversations about their personal lives and creative processes — and how it all fuels their art.

For our season premiere, Kirsten Dunst recounts transformative moments from her decades-long career and shares stories about starring in Jane Campion’s new film, “The Power of the Dog.” New episodes — featuring such stars as Halle Berry, Jennifer Coolidge and Adam McKay — will drop every Tuesday. You can follow us on your favorite podcast player or listen right here on latimes.com, where our team will post full transcripts of the conversations.