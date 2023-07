No. 11 - RSM US LLP

Show more sharing options

rsmus.com

515 S. Flower St. 17th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Headcount in Los Angeles County

Total number of CPAs: 95

Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 281

Total number of employees: 326

Headquarters: Chicago

Year established: 1926

Offices firmwide: 82

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning, Business Strategy Operations, Digital Transformation, Family Office Services, Financial Management, Global Business Services, Private Client Services, Risk, Fraud & Cybersecurity

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech, Asset Management, Automotive, Business Services, Capital Markets, Construction, Consumer Goods, Educational Institutions, Energy, Financial Institutions, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Gaming, Government, Government Contracting, Insurance, Life Science

Top Local Executive: Leslie Stackpole, Partner and Los Angeles Office Leader