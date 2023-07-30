No. 27 - Gerber & Co LLP

Share

gerberco.com

1880 Century Park East Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 18
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 40
  • Total number of employees: 11

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 1986

Offices firmwide: 2

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Business Management, International Tax Planning & Compliance, Financial Planning

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Selwyn Gerber, Founding Partner