No. 27 - Gerber & Co LLP
1880 Century Park East Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 18
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 40
- Total number of employees: 11
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 1986
Offices firmwide: 2
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Business Management, International Tax Planning & Compliance, Financial Planning
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Top Local Executive: Selwyn Gerber, Founding Partner