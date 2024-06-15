Equity

The L.A. Times equity reporting initiative, funded by the James Irvine Foundation, explores the challenges facing low-income workers and the efforts being made to address California’s economic divide.

BLOOMINGTON, CA MAY 16, 2024 - In unincorporated Bloomington, more than 100 homes being razed for more Inland Empire warehouses. Developer Howard Industrial Partners is building a 213-acre warehouse project near homes and schools. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

‘Who’s going to live here?’ What happens when an e-commerce warehouse takes out your neighborhood

Bloomington is the latest Inland Empire community to weigh the tradeoffs of allowing a developer to bulldoze a rural neighborhood to make way for a sprawling warehousing complex in service of online shopping.

Joe Aguilar of Sacramento waves a United Farm Workers flag in front of the state Capitol in Sacramento after the union finished a 24-day march on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would give farmworkers the ability to vote from home to unionize.

Wonderful Co. sues to halt California card-check law that made it easier to unionize farmworkers

SHAFTER, CA- MARCH 20: Plans for the Wonderful Industrial Park, right, include expansion to the west, left; an inland port bringing in goods by rail from the Port of Los Angeles and sending out agriculture as well as a truck bypass road to keep traffic and emissions away from disadvantaged communities. The rail terminal would remove the equivalent of 240 diesel trucks from the roads. Photographed at Wonderful Industrial Park in Shafter, CA on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California’s wealthiest farm family plans mega-warehouse complex that would reshape Kern economy

Wasco, CA, Sunday, March 25, 2024 - Wonderful Nurseries. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California’s wealthiest farm family — and scores of their workers — accuse UFW of bait and trick

FRESNO CA. MARCH 11, 2024 - Adolfo Romero Rodriguez has completed his most recent three DACA applications with help from the legal services program at Fresno State in the Dream Success Center. The attorneys have also provided a safe space for him to ask questions about his own immigration case and policies more generally.The Dream Success Center provides Financial Aid and Legal services for dreamers on the Campus of Fresno State University. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

This Cal State immigration clinic provides free legal advice. It might come to a ‘full stop’

