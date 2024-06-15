Bloomington is the latest Inland Empire community to weigh the tradeoffs of allowing a developer to bulldoze a rural neighborhood to make way for a sprawling warehousing complex in service of online shopping.
The L.A. Times equity reporting initiative, funded by the James Irvine Foundation, explores the challenges facing low-income workers and the efforts being made to address California’s economic divide.
At free tax sites across Los Angeles, volunteer tax preparers help low-income workers file their taxes and access the earned income tax credit.
March 8, 2024
L.A. is among several cities nationwide that have adopted scheduling laws, part of a growing recognition that schedules are as important to well-being as wages and sick pay.
Feb. 17, 2024
In 2022, 3,200 people received monthly payments through the city of Los Angeles’ basic income program. Here is what’s happened a year after the program ended.
Jan. 12, 2024
This Central Valley county long relied on oil, gas and agriculture. But as those industries change, Kern County is now banking on warehousing and logistics for jobs and revenue.
Dec. 19, 2023
With planting and harvesting schedules disrupted, and date packinghouses sending less volume to market, some laborers say they are working fewer hours or struggling to find work altogether.
Oct. 21, 2023