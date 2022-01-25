Michael Madsen and family ‘overwhelmed with grief and pain’ over son Hudson’s death

“Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill” star Michael Madsen and his family are mourning the death of son Hudson Madsen, who was also filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s godson.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the Madsen family said Tuesday in a statement to Metro. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Representatives for Michael Madsen and Tarantino did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Michael Madsen, left, and son Hudson Madsen in Las Vegas in 2011. (David Becker / WireImage)

According to social media posts from Hudson Madsen and his wife, Carlie, he served in the U.S. Army and spent time in Afghanistan.

The Oahu resident died of a gunshot wound, according to the City and County of Honolulu Dept. of the Medical Examiner. Supervising investigator Charlotte Carter said Tuesday that Madsen’s manner of death was listed as a suicide, citing his death certificate.

The department does not release death dates, Carter said, but noted that a full autopsy report would be available to the public in about four months.

Hudson Madsen is survived by his wife, his father, mother DeAnna and siblings Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke.