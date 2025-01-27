Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will split time between L.A. and New York in new legal job

Questions about former Vice President Kamala Harris’ plans have swirled since she lost her presidential bid in 2024 — notably about whether the former California senator and attorney general would run for governor next year. Now, part of the picture has been filled in with the announcement of her husband’s new job.

Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is joining the white-shoe law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and plans to split his time between Los Angeles and New York, the firm announced Monday.

“I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors,” Emhoff said in the firm’s statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team.”

The former Los Angeles entertainment, media and intellectual property attorney, 60, will be a partner at the firm and advise corporations, entities and people in the midst of crisis or dealing with shifting legal ground.

“Doug’s leadership and his service as a trusted counselor to many global business leaders across a broad range of industries, as well as his extensive legal expertise and business acumen, make him a tremendous asset,” firm Chairman Thomas Cerabino said in the statement. “We’re thrilled to be adding Doug to the Willkie partnership during this period of transformational firm growth.”

Founded in 1888, the firm has 1,200 employees in 15 offices in six countries. The focus of the roughly 100 attorneys in its Los Angeles office includes the entertainment and media industries as well as estate planning for wealthy Hollywood figures, athletes and corporate leaders.

The announcement that Emhoff will spend part of his time in New York is notable because of rumors that Harris and her husband had been looking into moving there.

Harris, also 60, met Emhoff on a blind date. The couple married in 2014.

She unsuccessfully ran for president in 2019, became Joe Biden’s running mate and was elected vice president in 2020 and then unexpectedly became the 2024 Democratic nominee after Biden decided not to seek reelection amidst mounting Democratic concerns about his stamina and condition emerged last summer.

Since Harris lost to President Trump in November, there have been persistent questions about her next move – would she seek to lead the nation’s largest state in 2026 or perhaps mount another run for president in 2028.

Emhoff’s move ultimately doesn’t answer the question. While the gubernatorial field is crowded, she faces less pressure to jump in anytime soon given how well she is known among the state’s Democratic voters and her fundraising prowess. And Emhoff could step back from his legal work if she decides to run, as he did once Harris became Biden’s running mate.

Harris, for her part, had some parting advice for supporters as she conceded the election in November: “Do not despair.”