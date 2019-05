Junipero Serra, the Franciscan priest who established the first nine missions in California, was one of the state's most influential yet least understood figures. Marking the 300th anniversary of his birth, a major exhibition at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens opens Saturday and tells the story of his journey and his life's work. Here is a brief look at some of the places his calling took him and at the exhibition pieces that help tell his story. -- Anne Harnagel