Philippines: Was it Boracay? Or was it me?

On a September Sunday, hoping to escape the heat, humidity and traffic of Manila, I hopped a one-hour flight to Boracay Island, often praised for its powdery sand beaches and its turquoise waters. The island wins kudos from Travel & Leisure and TripAdvisor, and it's expecting 1.5 million visitors this year. Can they be wrong? After my visit, I thought perhaps they were. Or perhaps I was. This was a place I'd wanted to visit for a long time. Were my expectations too high? Or was it just a bad match? Read the story: Trouble in party paradise: Boracay Island