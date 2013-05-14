Potential 2013 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

When the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meets for its 37th session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in June it will review nominations for its well-regarded World Heritage List, which includes notable destinations such as Yellowstone National Park and the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. Besides prestige and tourism, inscription offers opportunities for preservation aid. This year, 33 sites are being considered, including Mt. Fuji in Japan and the Medici Villas and Gardens in Italy. Though the World Heritage Committee makes the final decisions, two organizations spend months evaluating nominated sites. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reviews natural sites and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) reviews cultural sites. Here's a look at some of their recommendations for inscription.