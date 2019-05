As was once common in these Canadian Rockies, we struck gold this week. Well, photographic gold. Check out Al Seib's shots of Banff and surrounding attractions. It's a mixture of castle-like hotels and breathtaking natural scenery. The hotels are easy to spot. So is the scenery. But finding the raging waters of Bow Falls took a little digging. Well worth the effort -- a wedding dress of whitewater and mist a short walk from town.

(By Chris Erskine)