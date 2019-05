Here's a different view from Paris, one you won't get from the Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe. It's the Tour Saint-Jacques, from which you can get stunning, exclusive views of the French capital. It's the first time in 500 years that public visits to the tower have been allowed, but they are available only through Sept. 15. Here's what I saw on a recent visit. -- Dhananjay Khadilkar