Offbeat Traveler: Britain exhibit at Sand Museum in Tottori, Japan

As London prepares for the 2012 Summer Olympic Games, sculptors at the Sand Museum
in Tottori, Japan, are readying creations that pay homage to Britain's culture and history. The exhibition, which opens April 14 and lasts until January 2013, features sand sculptures depicting British landmarks and figures, including William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth I and Buckingham Palace. The Sand Museum is located in the Tottori Sand Dunes in southwestern Japan, about 100 miles northwest of Osaka. The dunes, the largest in Japan, have been accumulating for over 100,000 years and stretch across about 323 acres. -- Jason La