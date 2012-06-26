Offbeat Traveler: U.S. submissions for UNESCO's World Heritage list

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia starting this week to consider sites for inscription to its prestigious list. Though the committee's roster of 36 nominations doesn't include domestic sites, the United States' tentative list, the pool from which nominees are drawn, names 13 praise-worthy sites. Here are a look at three intriguing places on the list, including White Sands National Monument in New Mexico, Fagatele Bay National Marine Sanctuary in American Samoa and Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona.