Offbeat Traveler: UNESCO World Heritage sites

On Nov. 16, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates the 40th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention, an international treaty that set out to preserve important cultural and natural sites. The convention laid the foundation for the UNESCO World Heritage List, defining the criteria for which sites should be included. The first World Heritage List, which included the Galapagos Islands, Yellowstone National Park and Quito, Ecuador, debuted in 1978. Since then, almost 1,000 sites have been inscribed, at a rate of about two dozen each year. Here's a look at a few World Heritage sites we've mentioned on this blog.