Offbeat Traveler: New Zealand's 'Wellington Blown Away' sign

"Wellington Blown Away" debuted at Wellington International Airport in July after 2 1/2 years of debate. A "Wellywood" sign was originally announced by the airport in March 2010, in hopes of promoting the capital city's film industry. After local disapproval, as well as some displeasure from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which holds the trademark for the iconic Hollywood sign, a public vote was held to choose alternatives. "Wellywood" eventually finished last to "Wellington Blown Away" and "Eye of the Taniwha," taken from Maori mythology, in a final vote.