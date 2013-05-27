Bangkok, Thailand, tops destination survey

Bangkok is the most popular destination city in the world, ousting London from the top spot for the first time, according to the 2013 Global Destination Cities Index released Monday by MasterCard. The MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index ranks cities in terms of the number of their total international visitor arrivals and the cross-border spending by those visitors in the destination cities. This is the third year MasterCard has conducted the study, and all but one of the top 20 destination cities saw a growth in the estimated number of international visitors. Check out the four other top destinations.