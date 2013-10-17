Tanzania: On a safari, animals and people are the riches of a poor nation

Fire was the last thing we expected on an African safari, but that's what we found when we arrived earlier this year in northern Tanzania for a long-anticipated safari. We stayed vigilant during our two-week trip, but the animals appeared unfazed. In time, so were we. We saw firsthand new grass within days of the passing of the fire enticing wildebeest, zebras, impalas and gazelles to return. Our hosts reminded us that the fires foster new growth for some of the country's most treasured grazers that, in turn, help stimulate the flow of tourism dollars, so needed in a country where 36% of the population lives in poverty. That contrasts with scenes of breathtaking beauty. Here is some of what we saw. --Steve Stroud