10 Images
Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge photos
Gallery of Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge
A great egret takes flight at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
A black-tailed deer surveys the noisy residents of the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
An American kestrel, a small falcon, perches high above the fields to watch for a meal. (Julie Graulich)
Thousands of snow geese and other species congregate to rest in the waters of the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
Illuminated by the setting sun, a barn owl prepares for an evening hunt at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
Juvenile bald eagles squabble over the remains of a meal at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
A bald eagle prepares for take-off at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
A river otter crosses the auto loop road, going from pond to pond, at the Sacramento Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
A formidable bird of prey, a bald eagle strikes a stately pose at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)
A northern harrier hawk glides through the reeds searching for its next meal. (Julie Graulich)
1/10