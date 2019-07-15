High-tech and no-tech ways to keep your home safe without spending a fortune

You also can consider camera coverage around your house. Miguel Suro, a Miami attorney who writes the Rich Miser blog offering money-saving tips, wanted a camera system for a new home, but a contractor's quote for hard-wired cameras was excessive, he said in an email. Instead he did it himself, using Netgear's Arlo system, which negated the need for hard wiring. He checks his system before leaving home to ensure his gear has enough juice to record, turn on, etc., which is a downside of such systems.