Fitness essentials, from body wraps to wheeled headrests

By Roy M. Wallack
May 03, 2019 | 6:15 AM
You can use Symmetry Ball for kettlebell-style swings, dynamic push-ups, lunges and deadlifts. (Smart Body)

Who would have thought self-massage, vibration, heat, foam rolling, hydration and even a kettlebell-type swing could be improved? Here’s a bumper crop of innovative new fitness products that conveniently and more effectively allow you to target your workouts and exercise rehab.

Belle of the ball

Symmetry Ball. A thick, hollow, heavy-rubber ball with numerous handle-holes that allows for many different exercises, including kettlebell-style swings, dynamic push-ups, lunges and deadlifts. Invented by a golfer to help strengthen a rotation, it is available in 6- to 20-pound weights.

Why we like it: It has a natural, balanced feel during exercise and won’t crack your floor (or your foot) if you drop it.

Info: $54.95 to $99.95, smartbody.com

::

Self-massage savant

Extend your reach for self-mnasage with the Body Lever.
Extend your reach for self-mnasage with the Body Lever. (The Body Lever)

The Body Lever. Extended-reach massage device that consists of two textured wooden massage sticks connected by a rope.

Why we like it: Simple, ingenious design lets you reach any part of your body with real leverage, including areas often out of range with standard massage devices, like your back, hamstrings and shoulders.

Info: $129, thebodylever.com, (707) 953-2639

::

Hydration and more

Load up Hydration Junkie with your personal effects and you're ready for the gym.
Load up Hydration Junkie with your personal effects and you're ready for the gym. (Hydration Junkie)

Hydration Junkie Transporter Jug. A square 3-liter water bottle that also holds other essential items, including cellphone, wallet and keys.

Why we like it: Solves a problem in a neat, convenient way.

If you’re worried about lugging (and forgetting) too much stuff at the gym, the Jug consolidates it all with a built-in magnetic phone attachment, carabiner clip for keys in the handle, and a pocket for cards and cash.

Info: $29.99, hydrationjunkie.com

::

Better way to roll

The HNS System wheeled dolly headrest provides head and neck support during foam rolling.
The HNS System wheeled dolly headrest provides head and neck support during foam rolling. (Genesis Performance)

HNS System headrest. An 18-inch-long, 14-inch tall, four-caster-wheeled dolly that provides head and neck support (HNS) during foam rolling.

Why we like it: By adding comfort and control to foam rolling, it lets you do more of it, more effectively. Also, it facilitates a number of other valuable exercises, including ab rollouts (when used as a foot platform) and dynamic push-ups (used as a single-hand platform support).

Info: $79.99, genesisperformance.com

::

Feel the heat

Hyperice Venom Back melds vibration pods and nanotech heating elements to wrap your back.
Hyperice Venom Back melds vibration pods and nanotech heating elements to wrap your back. (HyperIce)

HyperIce Venom Back. Neoprene heat and vibration device with four 1-inch vibration pods and nanotech heating elements that can be wrapped around your back or leg. Includes a digital touch-screen that lets you select time, vibration pattern and temperature up to 190 degrees

Why we like it: Provides targeted, hands-free, before-and-after relief, rehab and warm-up for cold, sore or stiff muscles. Works at home and on the road, as it is TSA approved for use on flights.

Info: $249, hyperice.com, (949) 565-4994

