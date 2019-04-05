$98 round trip from LAX to San Jose, Calif., on Southwest

Sure, you can fly to San Jose for less than $100 — on a basic economy fare. The bare-bones tickets don’t let you choose your seats very far in advance, and you’ll likely pay to check a bag.
Now comes Southwest with a sub-$100 fare. You don’t get to choose your seat on Southwest, either, but if you check in exactly 24 hours in advance, you do stand a chance of getting into the A or B groups, which means you have your choice of seats, for the most part (it’s usually one-class service).
You can change your ticket on Southwest and not pay a change fee, or lose the entire value of your ticket. Those are downsides of basic. Another downside: You’ll probably pay to check a bag. You get two free on Southwest.
Even the best fares come with restrictions, and this one does too. But it could be a bargain hunter’s BFF.
Here are the details:
Fare: $98 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to San Jose, Calif., on Southwest
Restrictions: Subject to availability. You must buy your ticket by Thursday. For travel April 23-June 12 and Aug. 20-Oct. 21. Some blackout dates apply. Nonstop flights only.
Info: Southwest, (800) 435-9792
Source: Airfarewatchdog