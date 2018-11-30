Feast on the natural beauty and cuisine of Argentina

Discover Buenos Aires and Patagonia in summer on a 10-day tour that combines hiking, nature, food and wine. The tour begins in Buenos Aires with a tango night and dinner.
Highlights include trekking the Laguna de Los Tres trail to the foot of the Mount Fitz Roy and viewing the Perito Moreno Glacier, one of the world’s great natural wonders.
The excursion, offered by International Culinary Tours, concludes with an overnight stay on an estancia, or ranch, to learn about Patagonian rural life.
Dates: Feb. 10-19
Price: $3,495 per person, double occupancy; $1,300 single supplement. Includes accommodations, daily breakfast, eight dinners and seven lunches, private guides and national park entrance fees, and boat tour on Lake Argentina. International and domestic airfare not included.
Info: International Culinary Tours, (800) 341-8687