It's that time of year when the happenings reflect the holiday spirit

You’ll see scores of twinkling bulbs at the annual Long Beach Boat Parade of 1,000 Lights. Dazzlingly decorated boats and yachts will sail past the Pine Avenue Pier, through the Queensway Bay and by the Queen Mary, which will be decked out with an 80-foot Christmas tree and 45,000 lights. There are a few free viewing areas downtown, but the best spots are Rainbow Harbor and Shoreline Village.