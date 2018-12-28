As shutdown continues, Smithsonian and other tourist favorites start countdown to closure

The Smithsonian Institution has managed to keep its many Washington D.C. public spaces open through the early days of the federal government’s partial shutdown, but their days are now numbered.
The institution’s museums, galleries and the National Zoo will shut down Wednesday if no solution to the federal government’s partial shutdown is reached by New Year’s Day, a spokeswoman said.
Together, those institutions drew 30 million visitors in 2017, about 82,000 per day.
Because they’re all free and clustered among landmark buildings in the core of Washington, D.C, the Smithsonian’s museums and galleries often make up the heart of a visitor’s experience of the nation’s capital.
“We’re just sorry that we have to disappoint tourists,” Smithsonian spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas said Friday. “The minute we have federal funding, of course we’ll reopen.”
Thomas said the Smithsonian has stayed open through the early days of the shutdown by relying on “prior-year funds.” But she noted that the institution’s many museums and galleries are in federal buildings, staffed mostly by federal employees, “and we’re not allowed to operate if there’s not a federal budget… We were closed for about 17 days in October 2013 for the government shutdown.”
Like the National Park Service, which has curtailed operations while leaving most parks open since the shutdown began Dec. 22, the Smithsonian is part of the Department of the Interior.
The National Archives, not part of the Smithsonian, has shuttered most of its operations but kept open Federal Records Centers, the Federal Register, the George W. Bush Museum in Dallas and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley (which is following its usual holiday hours).
In Yorba Linda, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum’s exhibition galleries are closed, but the gardens, memorial site, store and some other areas are open.
The National Gallery of Art, another D.C. visitor favorite that is not part of the Smithsonian, advises on its website that it will be open as usual through Jan.2, but after that, its status “is yet to be determined.”
Meanwhile, the Washington Monument, run by the National Park Service, was already closed because of an elevator-modernization project. It is not due to reopen until spring.
Among other NPS sites in Washington, outdoor locations generally remain open, although many indoor facilities are closed, including the White House Visitor Center, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site and all visitor centers and indoor restrooms. (Some temporary restrooms have been placed in busy areas.)
“The big thing we’re dealing with is trying to get the trash picked up,” said Mike Litterst, National Park Service spokesman. He said the District of Columbia had taken over trash pickup duties at some locations.
“During a shutdown, D.C. is an unreliable place,” said Kate Gibbs, representative for Destination DC. “It’s a lesson in civics.”
Gibbs said Destination DC’s website, washington.org, has “a massive list of what is open and what will be unaffected… So if you can’t see the Gordon Parks [photography] show at the National Gallery of Art, for example, we encourage you to go to the Newseum and see their collection of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs.”
The National Zoo, which includes about 1,500 animals on 163 acres in Washington’s Rock Creek Park, typically closes only for Christmas. Through the first 10 months of 2018, the zoo drew 1.3 million visitors. If a continuing shutdown forces closure of the zoo to the public, St.Thomas said, it will still be fully staffed so that no animals are placed in jeopardy.
The Smithsonian Institution’s holdings include 11 museums and galleries on the National Mall and several others in the Washington area, including
►National Air and Space Museum (the institution’s busiest agency with 5.6 million visitors in the first 10 months of 2018)
In New York, the Smithsonian operates Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian Heye Center, both of which are also at risk of closure.