Travel sale on adventure cruise to Iceland’s remote fiords

By Mary Forgione
Apr 10, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Intrepid Travel's adventure cruise takes passengers to the remote northwestern area known as the West Fiords. (Intrepid Travel)

Intrepid Travel offers an adventure cruise along Iceland’s west coast that visits popular islands as well as the remote northwestern area known as the West Fiords. Sign up by the end of April to receive a 20% discount.

The deal: The eight-day journey takes place aboard the Panorama, a yacht that holds 45 passengers. Discounted prices start at $3,576 per person for a lower deck double room, reduced from $4,470.

When: You must reserve by April 30 to get the deal, which is subject to availability. Cruises depart July 20 and 27, and Aug. 17 and 24.

Viewing puffins and other wildlife is part of the adventure cruise in Iceland.
Viewing puffins and other wildlife is part of the adventure cruise in Iceland. (Intrepid Travel)

Details: The price of the trip, which begins and ends in Reykjavik, includes meals and accommodations plus cool activities such as learning about the 1973 volcanic eruption in the Westman Islands, and visiting the village that was home to Icelandic scholar and statesman Snorri Sturluson in the 13th century.

Info: Cruising Iceland: Westman Islands to Westfjords

