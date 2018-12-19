Save on Broadway shows and restaurants with NYC winter deals

It's cold in New York City in winter, but it’s also a good time to save money on a visit. The city has combined its annual discount programs — Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and Must-See Week — into a three-week period starting in late January.
The deal: NYC Winter Outing, as the joint promotion is called offers:
►2-for-1 tickets to selected Broadway shows (such as "My Fair Lady," "The Band's Visit" and "King Kong");
►2-for-1 tickets to attractions, which include the Museum of Modern Art and the Rink at Rockefeller Center; and
►$26 for lunches and $42 for dinners at almost 400 restaurants.
When: Discount tickets and reservations go on sale Jan. 9 for travel between Jan. 21 and Feb. 10.
Details: In addition, NYC hotels offer deep discounts in winter. Prices booked through the NYC Winter Outing website showed $621 for a four-night stay with breakfast at the midcity Sanctuary Hotel New York City and $436 at the Empire Hotel on the Upper West Side.
Info: NYC Winter Outing