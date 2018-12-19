Advertisement

Save on Broadway shows and restaurants with NYC winter deals

By Mary Forgione
Dec 19, 2018 | 4:00 AM
New York City winter visitors can cash in on discounts for tickets on shows, attractions and restaurants during NYC Winter Outing from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10. (Julienne Schaer)

It's cold in New York City in winter, but it’s also a good time to save money on a visit. The city has combined its annual discount programs — Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and Must-See Week — into a three-week period starting in late January.

The deal: NYC Winter Outing, as the joint promotion is called offers:

►2-for-1 tickets to selected Broadway shows (such as "My Fair Lady," "The Band's Visit" and "King Kong");

►2-for-1 tickets to attractions, which include the Museum of Modern Art and the Rink at Rockefeller Center; and

►$26 for lunches and $42 for dinners at almost 400 restaurants.

Get 2-for-1 tickets to "King Kong" and other Broadway shows during NYC Winter Outing.
Get 2-for-1 tickets to "King Kong" and other Broadway shows during NYC Winter Outing. (Matthew Murphy)

When: Discount tickets and reservations go on sale Jan. 9 for travel between Jan. 21 and Feb. 10.

Details: In addition, NYC hotels offer deep discounts in winter. Prices booked through the NYC Winter Outing website showed $621 for a four-night stay with breakfast at the midcity Sanctuary Hotel New York City and $436 at the Empire Hotel on the Upper West Side.

Info: NYC Winter Outing

